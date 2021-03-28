GALLERY: Flooding across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parts of Middle Tennessee have faced a night of flooding after severe weather rolled through the area on Saturday.

Manchester Flooding (Pierce Rad)

Murray Lane Brentwood (Courtesy: Jerri Lynn Charron)

Murray Lane Brentwood (Courtesy: Jerri Lynn Charron)

Murray Lane in Brentwood (Courtesy: Jerri Lynn Charron)

Wildwood Valley Drive (Courtesy: Shirley Bornstein)

Franklin Flooding (Courtesy: Mary Krack)

Readyville Flooding (Courtesy: Morgan Bush Smith)

Readyville Flooding (Courtesy: Morgan Bush Smith)

Readyville Flooding (Courtesy: Morgan Bush Smith)

Readyville Flooding (Courtesy: Morgan Bush Smith)

Readyville Flooding (Courtesy: Morgan Bush Smith)

Flooding on Nashboro Blvd. (Courtesy: Kelsey Grimes)

St Cecilia’s, West End Ave and Cherokee

Trousdale Dr and Elysian Fields (Courtesy: Pappy Dee Rhodes)

Barrywood Dr. on Crieve hall in Mill creek

Lewisburg Flooding (Angelia Newcom)

Lewisburg Flooding (Angelia Newcom)

Pinewood Road in Hickman County (Courtesy: Casey Dorton))

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency for south Davidson, north Williamson, and west Wilson counties in the early hours of Sunday morning. Creeks and streams are out of their banks in these areas.

Nashville’s Emergency Operations tweeted out areas to avoid due to possible flooding which includes: Seven Mile Creek, Mill Creek (Antioch), I-24 near Harding Place, Brown’s Creek (Fairgrounds and Dudley Park), Harpeth Creek (Bellevue), Richland Creek (Charlotte Avenue).

Mt. Juliet Police’s Special Response Team has been deployed to help assist in water rescues in the area.

Multiple agency officials have asked that people stay off roadways at this time.