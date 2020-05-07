Freeze warning for much of Middle Tennessee Saturday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a wet Friday, much colder air will spill in behind a cold front Friday night and as winds slack off during the early morning hours of Saturday, frost will be likely, and even a freeze generally east of I-65.

The Freeze Warning includes many orchards and nurseries in McMinnville and the surrounding areas, as well as many berry farms, and peach and apple orchards.

The reason?

The ground is a solid object which radiates its heat out, and can actually get colder than the air above it. Sort of like when you feel the top of a car and it is colder than the air.

As we head into Mother’s Day Weekend, it’s the peak of strawberry picking season, and many berry farmers are scrambling to cover their crops.

Workers covering strawberries at Batey Farms in Murfreesboro

Temperatures east of I-65 will could run between 30°-32°, with 28°-29° on the Cumberland Plateau.

To the west, including Nashville, lows will likely range from around 34°-36°.

Saturday night into Sunday morning there could also be some scattered frost east of I-65 with lows in the mid 30s, but rising towards daybreak Sunday morning.

