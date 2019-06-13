Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Kid Crime Wave
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
National
Washington D.C. Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Accused burglar removes security camera, gets caught anyway
Top Stories
Man dies after beaten by group of people in Downtown Nashville
Four tornadoes part of weekend storm outbreak
Power outages persist across Middle Tenn.
Metro police investigating if overnight crimes are connected
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Crimetracker: Fighting Back
Weather Safety
Mental Health
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Tennessee’s Drug Pipeline
Back to School
Top Stories
Tennessee Hemp: Past, Present & Future
Top Stories
3 plead guilty in 16-year-old’s fatal overdose in Smyrna
Even over summer, SROs focus on teaching students how to stay safe
Nashville detective treated for drug exposure following traffic stop
Gallatin reports 2 more fatal overdoses in growing crisis across Tennessee
Watch
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Nashville sends defenseman P.K. Subban to New Jersey
Top Stories
Vanderbilt beats Louisville 3-2 to advance to CWS finals
Top Stories
Belmont’s Windler goes 26th overall in NBA Draft to Cavs
Garland Selected Fifth by Cleveland in NBA Draft
Dominican AG: Ortiz shooting result of mistaken identity
Predators Wayne Simmonds wins Mark Messier Leadership Award
Community
As Seen on 2
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Take 2: Empire Today makes getting new, affordable floors easy
Top Stories
Pets of the Week for June 18, 2019
Top Stories
60 bunnies seized by Metro last month have nearly doubled in number
Take 2: CEO talks ‘Felix Flat Fee’ designed specifically for homeowners
This Week with Bob Mueller: May 19, 2019
Researchers develop vaccine to possibly prevent Alzheimer’s disease
More
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
iReport2
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Forecast
Radar
Weather Headlines
Another round of severe weather possible Sunday
So called ‘Ring of Fire’ bringing waves of thunderstorms
Storms this evening to likely contain damaging winds, possibly brief tornadoes
Weather Authority Forecast
Severe storms are possible Wednesday
Strong storms expected Wednesday in Middle Tennessee
3 earthquakes reported in Tennessee over 2 days
12-year-old Maury Co. boy recounts near-drowning in culvert
Experts: Dealing with Cummins Falls watershed still a learning curve
2.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Loretto
More Weather
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Sunday
92°
/
72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°
72°
Monday
85°
/
69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°
69°
Tuesday
89°
/
69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°
69°
Wednesday
88°
/
70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°
70°
Thursday
92°
/
72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°
72°
Friday
92°
/
71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
92°
71°
Saturday
91°
/
72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°
72°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
91°
1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
91°
89°
2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°
90°
3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
90°
89°
4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°
87°
5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°
88°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
88°
88°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°
84°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°
80°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°
78°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°
77°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°
77°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°
76°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°
75°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°
74°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
74°
74°
4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
74°
74°
5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
74°
73°
6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°
75°
7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
75°
77°
8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
77°
78°
9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
78°
77°
10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°
77°
11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
77°
79°
12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°
Don't Miss
Accused burglar removes security camera, gets caught anyway
Man dies after beaten by group of people in Downtown Nashville
Four tornadoes part of weekend storm outbreak
Power outages persist across Middle Tenn.
Metro police investigating if overnight crimes are connected
Early morning crash leaves man with critical injuries
Community festival benefits families impacted by Sumner Co. Slayings
Community Calendar