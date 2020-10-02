Football Forecast: First weekend in October

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) — Are you ready for some football?! Kristina Shalhoup has a look at what the weather will hold for our high school and college games.

For Friday night high school games, we’ve got a great evening ahead! We’ll be a little breezy, but comfortable enough. With kickoff around 7 PM, you’ll see temperatures around Middle Tennessee in the low to mid 60s. By the 4th quarter, you’ll be looking at the mid and upper 50s. Don’t forget to bring layers, especially if you get cold easily!

Saturday will also be fantastic for college football games! While we start the day quite chilly around Tennessee (lows in the mid 40s), we’ll end up comfortably in the mid and upper 60s by the afternoon. Wind speeds will stay quite low, and we’ll get plenty of sunshine!