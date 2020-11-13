Football Forecast: Second weekend of November

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) — Are you ready for some football?! Kristina Shalhoup has a look at what the weather will hold for our high school and college games.

If you’re heading out to football games tonight, you’ll want a jacket, and maybe even a blanket if you’re planning to sit in the stands! Between an influx of cooler air, and lack of clouds, we’ll see temperatures in the low 40s by the 4th quarter!

As for college football tomorrow– we’ve got Vandy playing Kentucky in Lexington, and it looks like we’ll have nice enough weather for a game. However, if you’re one of the lucky folks headed out to watch, you can expect increasing clouds, as a warm front is headed toward the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, with highs in the mid 50s.