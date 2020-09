NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bell Road in South Nashville was among several roads in the area that dealt with flood waters Sunday morning.

A vehicle is stuck in the water. Emergency responders and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene. News 2 crews saw a vehicle being towed out of the flooded roadway.

Bell Road was closed at I-24 after storms moved through the area.

Traffic is being diverted.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.