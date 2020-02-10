Flood threat increases ahead of severe storms in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Flooding remains a concern to begin the week with two rounds of heavy rain aiming for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

A front, positioned just south of Middle Tennessee, paves the path for several areas of low pressure with widespread rainfall adding up the of potential for flooding, especially south of I-40.

The first wave of rain rolls in Monday with an all day washout. Heaviest rain is expected during the morning hours with several thunderstorms. Damaging wind, hail and tornadoes are NOT expected, though.

Round one of rain wraps up Monday evening with between one and two inches potentially falling, with the highest amounts south of Interstate 40, toward the Alabama state line, where flooding occurred last week.

Aside from an isolated light shower Tuesday, we take a break from wet weather. However, round two sets up for Wednesday.

Light rain begins the day Wednesday, with downpours projected for the afternoon and evening. Yet again, an additional one to two-plus inches could fall across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

The second slug of rain move out late Wednesday to early Thursday morning.

In all, between two and four-plus inches of rain is anticipated for the first half of the week. Yet again, flooding is going to be the main issue.

