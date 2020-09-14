First Tee Forecast: Third week of September

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Hoping to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you make the most of your tee time with the First Tee Forecast!

If you’re hoping to play on Tuesday (September 15), you won’t be too disappointed! While it won’t be the nicest day of the week, it’ll be manageable. We’ll start the day calmly, but see moisture start to build as we get to the middle of the day. A few showers and a rumble of thunder aren’t out of the question, especially south of I-40.

In terms of temperatures, we’ll be pretty close to the average for this time of year. Most spots will start the day in the low 70s, and end up with highs in the mid 80s!

Your best bet for a rain-free tee time is to play in the morning!