Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Hoping to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you make the most of your tee time with the First Tee Forecast!

If you’re looking to play, you couldn’t have picked a better week! We’ll be full of sunshine, and temperatures will be comfortable enough for this time of year. On Tuesday, we’ll wake up to lows in the upper 30s. Grab a jacket if you’ve got an early morning tee time. Later in the afternoon, we’ll be more comfortable, in the upper 50s.