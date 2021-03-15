First Tee Forecast: Third week of March

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Looking to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup will help you figure out when to book a tee time with your First Tee Forecast!

If you’re determined to get out and play, or even just go to the range, Tuesday will be one of the better days to do that this week! It’ll be a little gray, and a little ugly, but you won’t get soaked. We’ll see a few stray raindrops here and there, and cloud cover sticks with us throughout the day. Still, it’s one of the drier days this week.

Temperatures will start in the low and mid 50s in the morning. You won’t need a jacket by the afternoon, though! We’ll see high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Some places will even make a run at 75.