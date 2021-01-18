First Tee Forecast: Third week of January

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– If you’ve got the itch to play a few holes this week, Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you out!

Tuesday isn’t exactly the perfect day to play. We’ll see scattered showers, especially in the morning, and tapering off in the afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 30s in the morning, and get to the low 50s later in the day. If you’re going to play, grab an umbrella!

Wednesday is drier and sunnier! Not a bad day to play at all, and temperatures will be cooperative again– many spots getting to the low 50s once more.