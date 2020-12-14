First Tee Forecast: Third Week of December

Nashville, TN (WKRN)– Hoping to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you make the most of your tee time with the First Tee Forecast!

If you’re looking to get out and play this week, Tuesday isn’t such a bad day for it… at least by December’s standards. We’ll be cloudy, especially in the afternoon. However, it looks like any rain will hold off until the evening.

In terms of temperatures– bundle up! We’ll start the day in the upper 20s. By the afternoon, most spots will make an attempt at the upper 40s, with the plateau hovering in the low and mid 40s.