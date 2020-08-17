First Tee Forecast: Third week of August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking to hit the links? Kristina Shalhoup wants you to make the most of your tee time, and not get bogged down by bad weather! Here’s your First Tee Forecast for Tuesday, August 18!

Monday was just so nice that the atmosphere just couldn’t follow it up! You’ll still have plenty of time to play on Tuesday, but it’s not a worry-free weather day overall.

We’ll start the day in the low 70s, and reach highs in the mid and upper 80s by the afternoon. We’ll stay a bit less muggy than we were last week, but won’t be completely without a bit of that sticky feel.

Later in the afternoon, a front rolls into the region. That front will act as a catalyst, stirring up a few showers and storms. At this point, it doesn’t look like a widespread washout, but you’ll want to put the umbrella in your bag, and have our WKRN Weather/Traffic App handy for notifications about lightning in your area!