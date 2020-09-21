First Tee Forecast: September 21-27

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Hoping to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you make the most of your tee time with the First Tee Forecast!

Hopefully you have your tee times ready for Tuesday, because we’ve got a *perfect* day to play! We’ll start the day with some sweater-weather: lows in the low and mid 50s. Later in the day, we see the low and mid 70s, with plenty of sunshine! We’ll stay dry, and comfortable.

Take advantage of this stellar day, because rain chances go up toward the end of the week!