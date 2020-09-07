First Tee Forecast: Second Week of September

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Looking to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup wants to help you make the most of your tee time (or just figure out when to book one) with your First Tee Forecast!

Hopefully you’ve been able to enjoy the gorgeous stretch of weather we’ve had! If not, no sweat! Well… maybe a little sweat! As Tuesday rolls around, we stay bright, and partly sunny. We also, however, stay warm, and get a bit muggier. Highs will end up in the upper 80s, but we’ll feel closer to 90-92 once you add the humidity in!

Tuesday will still make for a great day to play! Just make sure you don’t forget the water bottle, the sunscreen, and the shades!