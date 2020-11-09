First Tee Forecast: Second week of November

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Hoping to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you make the most of your tee time with the First Tee Forecast!

While tomorrow will certainly be warm enough to play (especially for November), you might have to deal with a raindrop or two if you’ve got a Tuesday tee time!

An incoming cold front will send some initial moisture our way tomorrow. That means, first of all, we’ll get progressively cloudier throughout the day. It also means that we’ll see a few small showers around, particularly in the afternoon. It won’t be a total washout, but it won’t be picture perfect either.

In terms of temperatures, we’ll end up in the low and mid 70s in the afternoon. However, the warmest spots will depend on who sees the least cloud cover throughout the day. Even still, we won’t stray too far from the 72-78 range across all of Middle Tennessee.