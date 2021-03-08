First Tee Forecast: Second week of March

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Looking to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup will help you figure out when to book a tee time with your First Tee Forecast!

What a way to start the workweek! Today, the sun was out to play, but will it stick around? The answer is: kind of.

Clouds start to move in early tomorrow morning, and by mid-morning, were partly cloudy. It’ll be a dry day, but just not quite as picture-perfect as Monday has been. Clouds are in and out quickly though, with more sunshine peeking out not long before the sun sets.

In terms of temperatures, we’ll start Tuesday morning in the upper 30s. However, by the afternoon, temperatures nearly double, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s!

Enjoy the shorts weather, and get out and play!