First Tee Forecast: Second week of December

Nashville, TN (WKRN)– Hoping to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you make the most of your tee time with the First Tee Forecast!

Welcome to golf in DECEMBER! For all the avid golfers out there, you can still easily squeeze 18 in, even 18 days before Christmas. If you’re looking to go out and play on Tuesday, you’re in luck… for the most part. While the day will start with more cloud cover, we’ll stay dry. We’ll see more sunshine later in the day as well.

However, you’ll want to bring all your layers to the course, as it’s going to be pretty cold in the morning! Early morning lows will be in the upper 20s. Even highs in the afternoon will have a tough time scraping 50. Make sure you’re prepared for a chilly day!