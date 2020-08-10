First Tee Forecast: Second week of August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking to hit the links? Kristina Shalhoup wants you to make the most of your tee time, and not get bogged down by bad weather! Here’s your First Tee Forecast for Tuesday, August 11.

We’re back in that pattern– icky, sticky, and HOT! High temperatures around Middle Tennessee make a run at 90 once again. On top of that, our dew point temperatures are in the low 70s. While scores in the 70s are great, dew points in the 70s… not so much. They’re an indication of an uncomfortable amount of moisture in the air. Combine the toasty temps and all that moisture, and it’ll feel like triple digits by the afternoon.

On top of the heat, it does look like we’ll see two rounds of pop-up showers and a few rumbles of thunder. One will be early morning, while the other will be later in the afternoon/early evening. We’re more likely to see a storm later on in the day.

While it won’t be a washout by any stretch, you’ll want the umbrella in your back if you’re planning to spend any time on the course. You’re also going to want a large, full water bottle to help you stay hydrated!