First Tee Forecast: October 19-25

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hoping to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you make the most of your tee time with the First Tee Forecast!

If you’re looking to play on Tuesday, you’ll have plenty of time! A boundary to our northwest might give us a stray shower north of I-40, and west of I-65. For the most part, however, we’ll stay dry. We’ll also be much warmer than average for this time of year, with most spots trying to get to 80 thanks to a flow of warmer air out of the south.

Have a great day, and play well!