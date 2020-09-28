First Tee Forecast: Last week of September

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Hoping to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you make the most of your tee time with the First Tee Forecast!

While we start the week on a rough note, the same cold front that’ll be stirring up showers and storms will help to give us cooler, and drier conditions later in the week!

If you’re looking to make a tee time for Tuesday, you’ll have plenty of time to play! We’ll be a bit dreary-looking to start, and a sprinkle isn’t out of the question early in the morning. As we move farther through the day, we’ll see spots of sunshine, and temperatures stay cool. Grab a jacket in the morning! We’ll start the day in the low 50s, and the upper 40s aren’t out of the question for the plateau. Most of us will end up in the upper 60s for highs, with the warmest spots making a run at 70.

While we could still see a few raindrops here and there throughout the day, it’ll stay mostly dry. We only get sunnier, and more beautiful as we move throughout the week! More details in tomorrow’s First Tee Forecast!