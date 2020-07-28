First Tee Forecast: last week of July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking to hit the links? Kristina Shalhoup wants you to make the most of your tee time, and not get bogged down by bad weather! Here’s your First Tee Forecast for the last week of July!

It’s a soggy week ahead! Wednesday will start off calmly, and will even trend a bit cooler than what we’ve seen the past few days! Most of our highs will be in the upper 80s, rather than the low 90s. Unfortunately, a lot of that is because of the uptick in showers we’ll see midday. A rumble of thunder isn’t out of the question either.

Honestly, it might be better off as a range day. But, if you’re dying to play a few holes, head to the course early to avoid the most rain, and don’t forget the umbrella!