First Tee Forecast: Last week of August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking to hit the links? Kristina Shalhoup wants you to make the most of your tee time, and not get bogged down by bad weather! Here’s your First Tee Forecast for Tuesday, August 25.

It’s going to be another one of those days where timing is everything! We start off in the upper 60s and low 70s early in the morning. However, temperatures rise quickly enough, and by mid-afternoon, we wind up in the upper 80s, and a few spots try to scrape 90. We’ll be a bit muggy as well, so it’ll feel even warmer than in actually is!

In terms of precipitation, while Tuesday isn’t an absolute washout, it’s not exactly crystal-clear either. We start the day dry, but a few showers and storms pop up after noon. Have the umbrella in your bag, and stay weather-aware if you’re planning to play a late-day round!