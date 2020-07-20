First Tee Forecast July 20-26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking to hit the links? Kristina Shalhoup wants you to make the most of your tee time, and not get bogged down by bad weather! Here’s your First Tee Forecast for Tuesday, July 21.

If you’re making a tee time for Tuesday, make it for the morning! Not only will you have the best shot of beating the heat, but you’ll likely avoid most any precipitating moisture… aka, rain. Once again, we’re awfully toasty, with highs getting into the low and mid 90s. The humidity makes us feel like we’re 100 degrees or more by the afternoon!

All of that heat and humidity comes to a head in the afternoon and early evening, as we see showers and a few storms bubble up. While most storms look somewhat tame, one or two on the TN/KY border look like they could be a bit strong. Keep that in mind, and be weather aware!

Have a great day, stay cool, and play well!