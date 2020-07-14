First Tee Forecast: July 14-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking to hit the links? Kristina Shalhoup wants you to make the most of your tee time, and not get bogged down by bad weather! Here’s your First Tee Forecast for Wednesday, July 15.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, which might sound nice at first…. but boy, oh boy, is it going to be a scorcher! We’ll start the day in the low 70s, and end up in the mid 90s. Once you add in the humidity, we’ll feel like we’re closer to 100! Also we can’t entirely count out a small shower in the middle of the day. Most of us, however, will stay dry.

Make sure you have a water bottle, the sunscreen, and the shades if you’re heading to the course!