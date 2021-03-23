First Tee Forecast: Fourth week of March

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Looking to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup will help you figure out when to book a tee time with your First Tee Forecast!

Not the best news for those of you looking to get out and play a few holes over the next few days. Wednesday certainly won’t be a washout by any stretch, but it also won’t be picture-perfect.

Low pressure is still in charge of the forecast at this point. We’ll see a few leftover showers tomorrow morning, but clearing as we get into the afternoon. Clouds start to clear in the afternoon as well, but you’ll just have to be patient through the morning.

Temperatures will be nice, at least for those of you looking for warmer weather! We’ll see early-morning lows in the mid and upper 50s, and highs in the low and mid 70s in the afternoon!

We are looking out for a severe weather threat on Thursday– if you’re really itching to play, get your swings in Wednesday, because Thursday won’t be an option!