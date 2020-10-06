First Tee Forecast for October 5-11

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Hoping to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you make the most of your tee time with the First Tee Forecast!

We’re looking at a warmup this week! While it might not feel all that warm with lows in the low 50s early Wednesday morning, a flow of warmer air from the south will have us in the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon!

On top of the warmer temperatures, we’ll also be beautiful, sunny, and calm! Moral of the story? It’s a FANTASTIC day to get out to the golf course! Enjoy the sunshine, and play well!