First Tee Forecast for October 12-18

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Hoping to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you make the most of your tee time with the First Tee Forecast!

If you’re looking to hit the links on Tuesday (October 13), great news! A cold front on Monday will stir up limited, and scattered showers and storms around Middle Tennessee. That doesn’t sound so great, but after the front, comes cooler, drier air! That means, by the time we’re waking up on Tuesday, we’re looking at lows in the low 50s, fewer clouds, and lower humidity.

Later in the day, we’ll get plenty of sunshine, a nice breeze out of the north, and highs in the low 70s! Let’s hope your scores match the high temperatures!