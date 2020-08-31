First Tee Forecast: First Week of September

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Looking to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you make the most of your tee time, and avoid bad weather!

Tuesday’s just another Middle Tennessee, Summer day! A stationary boundary will be keeping us a bit wet over the next few days. We’ll see an okay start to the day, but by the time we get to the afternoon and evening, daily heating will help to spark a few showers, and perhaps a rumble of thunder as well. We’re not looking at anything too crazy, but it’ll still be good to be weather aware!

In terms of temperatures, we start off in the low 70s early in the morning. This will be the best (driest), and coolest time to play! By the end of the day, temperatures jump into the mid 80s, with some spots making a run at 90!