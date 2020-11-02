First Tee Forecast: First Week of November

Hoping to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you make the most of your tee time with the First Tee Forecast!

Great news if you’re hoping to play on Tuesday– the weather is going to be stunning! Grab the shades, as we’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Grab a jacket too, if your tee time is early in the morning. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the mid 30s! Don’t worry though. Temperatures bounce back, and we’re comfortably in the mid 60s by the afternoon.

If you don’t get a chance to tee it up tomorrow– just wait! You’ll have plenty of days to play this week.