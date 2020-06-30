First Tee Forecast: First week of July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking to hit the links? Kristina Shalhoup wants you to make the most of your tee time, and not get bogged down by bad weather! Here’s your First Tee Forecast for Wednesday, July 1.

While it won’t be a complete, all-day washout, the first day of July won’t exactly be a perfect one to play. If you have a tee time, and are determined, just make sure you stay weather aware! We’ll once again be warm and muggy, with highs in the mid-80s. On top of that, we’ll have showers and storms popping up throughout the day, particularly in the afternoon.

A few storms could pack a bit of a punch, with some bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. Some small isn’t entirely out of the question either.

Stay safe, stay alert, and play well!