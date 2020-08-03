First Tee Forecast: First week of August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking to hit the links? Kristina Shalhoup wants you to make the most of your tee time, and not get bogged down by bad weather! Here’s your First Tee Forecast for the first week of August!

You’ll have more than enough time to get a range session, or a round in on Tuesday! We’ll be cooler than average, with temperatures at the beginning of the day in the mid and upper 60s, and highs ending up in the low 80s.

The day isn’t quite perfect though, as we still have a chance a few raindrops and a rumble of thunder. Any precipitation we see will be of the pop-up variety, and even storms will be relatively short-lived. However, you’ll still want the WKRN Weather/Traffic App for radar, and lightning alerts, if you plan to spend the whole day outdoors! Also, putting the umbrella in the bag isn’t a bad idea either, just in case!