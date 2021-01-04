First Tee Forecast: First Week of 2021!

Nashville, TN (WKRN)– Hoping to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you make the most of your tee time with the First Tee Forecast!

If you’re looking for a tee time to start the New Year, you’ve got options! While low pressure will swing a shower or two our way, mainly overnight on Monday, you’ll be good to go if you’re looking to get 18 in on Tuesday! We’ll start the day with a few clouds, but clouds break as the day goes on. We’ll be breezy, with highs in the upper 40s. Layers aren’t a bad idea… but hey– isn’t any dry day in January a good day to play?!