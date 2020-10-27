First Tee Forecast: Final week of October

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hoping to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you make the most of your tee time with the First Tee Forecast!

Wednesday is NOT an ideal day to play, to say the least! We’ll see the first of the rain from Zeta’s outer bands coming in, and the entire day will be dreary as a result. We’ve also got a chance of a few storms, particularly in the evening on Wednesday. Not a great day to gamble on a tee time!

In terms of temperatures, we’ll start in the low and mid 50s, and get to highs in the upper 60s. However, temperatures don’t bob back down overnight. Instead, the warm, tropical air from Zeta will just let us continue to warm up as we get to Thursday.

On that note, Thursday isn’t a good day to play either. A range day at best. Zeta will continue to impact us throughout Thursday, with more rain, and possibly more storms.