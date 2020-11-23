First Tee Forecast: Final week of November

Nashville, TN (WKRN)– Hoping to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you make the most of your tee time with the First Tee Forecast!

Hurry up and get a tee time for Tuesday! It’ll be one of the nicer days we’ll see this week. That said, Tuesday brings a cold start, with temperatures at the start of the day in the mid and upper 30s. Grab a jacket as you head out the door, and keep it with you during the course of the round. While we’ll get a little bit of sunshine, and temperatures will warm to the low 60s, we’ll also be windy by the end of the day.

A cold front moves into Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. That front will bring showers, and even heavier periods of rain. We’ll also see the potential for some stronger storms, so make sure you stay weather aware! Not the best day for a tee time!