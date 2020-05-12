First Tee Forecast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Listen up, golfers! Here’s what you need to know in terms of booking your tee times for the weekend!:

Hot, humid, and spotty: those are the three words I’d use to describe the weekend. Tomorrow (Saturday), we wake up to toasty temperatures again, with most spots seeing the mid and upper 60s by 8 AM. We only go up from there, with highs ending up in the low and mid 80s. Wind speeds stay light enough (5-10 mph), but it doesn’t outweigh the downside of the day.

Unfortunately, low pressure is providing us with a few spotty showers and storms. We won’t see a widespread-washout, but it’s one of those days where you definitely want radar on hand (download the WKRN Weather/Traffic app for that)! Your best bet for an uninterrupted round is to get out early in the morning.

Sunday is going to bring us more of the same. Temperatures are essentially identical, as is the potential for a few spotty showers and storms to pop up, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Stay safe, and play well!

— Kristina Shalhoup