First Tee Forecast: Father’s Day Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking to hit the links? Kristina Shalhoup wants you to make the most of your tee time, and not get bogged down by bad weather! Here’s your First Tee Forecast for Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21:

Once again, it’s not a perfect weekend, but it’s certainly nice enough to get out to the golf course! Both days of the weekend will be muggier than the last few have been. Temperatures also tick up a few degrees, with many spots making a run at 90. Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water if you’re out playing! It’s going to feel like it’s 95 at times!

However, the unfortunate fact about the weekend is that, yet again, we’re looking at a few pop-up showers, and a rumble of thunder possible both days. Just stay weather aware, and remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!