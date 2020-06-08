First Tee Forecast: First week of June

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup wants to make sure you can avoid bad weather, and make the most of your tee time! Here’s what you need to know for Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14:

Could this weekend be any nicer?! I think not! We’ve got back-to-back, perfect weather days. Saturday starts us off with comfortable temperatures in the low and mid 60s early in the morning. By midday, we’re in the low 80s, and highs end up in the mid 80s by the late afternoon. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, and a comfortable breeze out of the north. Humidity won’t be a bother either!

Sunday brings more of the same! The only difference is that temperatures will dip a degree or two, leaving us in the low 80s later in the day. You’ll have PLENTY of time for a few holes, or even just an hour on the range. Just make sure to bring the shades and the sunscreen!

Have a great weekend, and play well!

— Kristina Shalhoup