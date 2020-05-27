First Tee Forecast: Memorial Day Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking to hit the links? Kristina Shalhoup wants you to make the most of your tee time, and not get bogged down by bad weather! Here’s your First Tee Forecast for the last weekend of May–

We couldn’t have a nicer weekend in store! We’ll see an extra cloud or two early Saturday morning, but those clouds are quickly out of here, leaving us with tons of sunshine! On top of that, we’re comfortably dry, and in the upper 70s by the end of the day. We’ll also see a nice breeze out of the north.

In fact, Saturday is so nice, we’re going to do it twice! Sunday is essentially a repeat of Saturday, with sunny skies, and highs in the upper 70s. Book your tee times now, as plenty of people will be clamoring to get to the courses! Also, the shades, and the sunscreen are both good ideas to stick in your bag!

Have a great weekend, and play well!