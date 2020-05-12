First Tee Forecast

Nashville, Tenn.– Listen up, golfers! Here’s what you need to know in terms of booking your tee times for Wednesday:

In terms of temperatures, we’re comfortable enough for this time of year. Most of us start the day in the low 50s, and highs stretch into the low 70s (hopefully your scores are there too)!

We’re not exactly looking at a picture-perfect day, but we’re not looking at a washout either. Rather, low pressure will pop up a few showers here and there throughout the day. While it’s not a guarantee, a rumble of thunder isn’t out of the question either. If you’ve got the room, and don’t mind carrying it, you might want to stick an umbrella in the bag, for safety’s sake.

That said, if you pay attention to radar (make sure to download the WKRN Weather/Traffic App!), and stay weather aware, you can squeeze in a round. Your best bet will be in the afternoon, as showers start to move out.

— Kristina Shalhoup