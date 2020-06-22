Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Looking to hit the links? Kristina Shalhoup wants you to make the most of your tee time, and not get bogged down by bad weather! Here’s your First Tee Forecast for Tuesday, June 23:

It’s still feeling like summer here in Middle Tennessee! Low pressure is in control on Tuesday, and we’re going to see a few showers and a rumble of thunder pop up around the region throughout the day on Tuesday– particularly on Tuesday afternoon.

We’re also muggy, with highs ending up in the low and mid 80s around the area. If you’re looking to play a few holes, you’ll get the chance. However, you’ll definitely want to keep an umbrella in the bag, and have the WKRN Weather/Traffic App on your phone! The radar and lightning detector on the app will be useful!