Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Looking to hit the links? Kristina Shalhoup wants you to make the most of your tee time, and not get bogged down by bad weather! Here’s your First Tee Forecast for Tuesday, June 15.

It’s not absolutely picture perfect, but it’s pretty close! Tuesday will bring similar temperatures to what we saw Sunday and Monday. We’ll start the day early with lows in the upper 50s. By around 8 AM, we’re back in the 60s, then by the late afternoon, we see highs in the low 80s.

Aside from the comfortable temperatures, we’ll see relatively low humidity, and a comfortable breeze out of the northwest. However, there’s one caveat to this otherwise gorgeous Tuesday: a few small, short-lived showers aren’t totally out of the question. Low pressure currently resides to our east, but it’s juuuust close enough to us that it could send a shower or two our way– especially when it comes to the folks living on the plateau.

The moral of the story? You have all day on Tuesday to play! Just stick the umbrella in the bag, to be safe, and make sure you have the WKRN Weather & Traffic app!