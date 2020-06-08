FIRST TEE FORECAST– Looking to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup wants to make sure you can avoid bad weather, and make the most of your tee time! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday, June 8:

It’s not exactly an ideal day to go play. While it won’t be a total washout, the remnants of Cristobal will throw a few showers, and rumbles of thunder our way. Some of those storms could be strong, particularly in the afternoon. Make sure you stay weather aware if you’re heading to the course!

Aside from storms, it’s going to be a toasty one! We start the day in the 70s, but wind up close to 90 later in the afternoon. It’ll also be quite windy, with sustained wind speeds up to 20 mph, and gusts up to about 30 mph!

Have a great day, and play well!