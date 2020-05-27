Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Looking to hit the links? Kristina Shalhoup wants you to make the most of your tee time, and not get bogged down by bad weather! Here’s your First Tee Forecast for Thursday, May 28–

If you’ve paid any attention to the weather for the past week or so, you probably know what’s coming next. We’re going to see that same, summer-like pattern on Thursday. We’ll be breezy, warm, and muggy, with highs in the low 80s. On top of that, we’re watching out for a few scattered showers, and a rumble of thunder. Storms will mainly start to pop up in the afternoon and evening. Some of them could pack a punch, so be weather aware!

If you’re really, really looking to get a round in, your best bet is to tee off early in the morning! You still might catch a few rain drops, so put the umbrella in the bag. However, the morning is when you’ll have the greatest chance of staying storm-free.