Few storms for Father’s Day

Heat and humidity in the forecast for Father’s Day. Highs will be near 90 with instability building. A few showers and storms are expected to develop as we head into the afternoon and evening.

Storms will be widely scattered so it won’t be a washout, but some storms that do develop could be strong to severe.

A Marginal Risk (category 1 out of 5) for severe storms is in effect for today for most of Middle Tennessee. Parts of Southern Kentucky are under a Slight Risk (category 2 out of 5) for severe weather. Gusty damaging wind and small hail will be possible with these storms.

Storms will start to taper off tonight but an active weather pattern is setting up for the work week.

Scattered showers and storms will stay in the forecast for the next few days as multiple disturbances move through. Both Monday and Tuesday will bring a Marginal Risk (category 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

