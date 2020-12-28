Few showers overnight-early Monday; heavy rain possible late week

Temperatures warmed to the low 60s this afternoon in many areas as southerly breezes picked up, gusting over 30 mph at times.

A front will bring some showers late tonight through early Monday morning.

They will move out pretty quickly, followed by slightly cooler temps, with highs in the low 50s during the afternoon.

Copy the low 50s for highs on Tuesday with overnight lows in the upper 20s to near 30 Tuesday morning.

60s will return on Wednesday and Thursday.

BUT…A HEADS UP for the possibility for heavy rain on Thursday that could produce localized flooding, as low pressure develops in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and pushes into the Tennessee Valley.

We’ll keep you posted.