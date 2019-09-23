Fall has started, Here’s what to expect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fall officially started at 2:50 a.m. on Monday.

On this day, both the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere see the same amount of daylight. While fall has officially started, it doesn’t feel like it yet. Here’s what to expect as we head into autumn.

It’s going to stay warm for a few more weeks

Typically, we start to see cooler temperatures as we head into the fall months. While a cool down will happen eventually, we will be closing out September with warmer than average temperatures in the forecast.

The Climate Prediction Center is predicting above-normal temperatures for the next 30 days. For Middle Tennessee, this means that it will still feel like summer for a little while longer.

The Tropics will stay active

Hurricane season continues through the end of November and storms continue to brew in the Atlantic after the fall equinox. In fact, nearly one-fifth of U.S. hurricane landfalls have occurred during the months of October and November. As of September 23, there were three named storms in the Atlantic.

Peak Fall foliage could be delayed

Typically, we see peak fall foliage around Halloween here in Middle Tennessee. However, in order to see those fall colors, we need cool nights. Above-average temperatures could mean that peak color is delayed by a couple of weeks here in Middle Tennessee.

Severe weather can happen

Severe weather can happen at any time here in Middle Tennessee. While April is typically the busiest month here, tornadoes are possible year-round.

Strong low-pressure systems and powerful fronts typically move across the U.S. as we transition from summer into fall and winter. When conditions are right, we often see severe weather during the fall months, especially in November.

