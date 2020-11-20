The Dancing Lights of Christmas back for its 11th season

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Dancing Lights of Christmas display is back in full swing for its 11th season in Middle Tennessee.

It’s located at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon (the same location as the Wilson County Fair). You can drive through a 2.5-mile display of over two million lights synchronized to Christmas music.

It’s a great way to spend a socially distanced evening with the entire family and celebrate the magic of Christmas​ without having to leave the comfort of your own vehicle!

The cost is $25 per vehicle, but on Mondays and Tuesdays, if you bring three non-perishable items for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, they will take $5 off your admission. Different rates apply for large commercial vehicles, motor homes, or buses.

The Dancing Lights of Christmas display has become very popular in its 11-year span. Saturdays are very busy and you can expect a long wait time. They suggest you come on a weekday. They are open 7 days a week. For more information, visit their website or Facebook Page.