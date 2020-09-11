Fall Funtacular: Cheekwood prepares for annual Harvest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fall is just a few days! If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy the coming season, the folks at Cheekwood Estate and Garden are gearing up for the yearly Cheekwood Harvest.



You’ll see some of the Cheekwood standards at this year’s event, including two life-sized pumpkin houses and a pumpkin patch. But the signature beauty at Cheekwood will be evolving with thousands of chrysanthemums on display and the leaves on the estate’s trees turning to brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows. Cheekwood has dogwoods, maples, and oaks spread over 55 acres.



Of course, COVID-19 safety will be part of this year’s Harvest. All visitors will be required to wear cloth face coverings when entering buildings. Masks will also be required in outdoor areas, except when guests are able to maintain social distancing of at least six feet from others.



Cheekwood was built in 1929 by the Cheek family, who facility operators say, had earned its fortune after founding Maxwell House Coffee. The estate opened to the public in 1960.



This year’s Cheekwood Harvest gets underway on September 19 and runs through November 1.

Cheekwood Estate and Gardens is located at 1200 Forest Park Drive in Nashville.

For more information, click here.



