Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular: Shuckles Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch at Fiddle Dee Farms

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shuckles Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch at Fiddle Dee Farms has been entertaining guests at their Robertson County farm for twelve years now.

The fun continues this year with many of the traditions, but a few adjustments due to COVID-19.

“The weather is perfect this year, so we’re just hoping folks will come out,” said Craig Pulley, owner of Shuckles Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch at Fiddle Dee Farms. “We’ve got all the traditional fun stuff that people are used to. Ofcourse, the corn maze, the hayride, and a new ride that we’ve added called “The Cow Train’, and it’s a lot of fun.”

“And just tons of other stuff that people do. We say we’ve got acres of social distancing,” explained Pulley. “So, there’s plenty of room to get out there and social distance. We don’t require people to wear masks, but we certainly encourage them to do it if they feel comfortable. The only thing, on the hayride, we do recommend that people wear masks because you are closer to people on that particular attraction.”

Probably the biggest adjustment because of the pandemic is the decision to not have field trips this year.

“We typically host a lot of school field trips, and of course, we’re not doing field trips this year,” said Pulley. “We’ll have a lot of special events in the evenings. And so those are being curtailed this year just to keep it as safe as possible, and making it very simple for people to just come out and enjoy the farm and just have a big time.”



If you would like to get directions and more information, go to the Shuckles Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch website, or their Facebook Page.